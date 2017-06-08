Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

S. Korea's ex-health minister guilty of swaying Samsung vote

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A court has convicted South Korea’s former health minister of pressuring the country’s pension fund to support a merger of two Samsung companies.

The merger was crucial in Samsung’s father-to-son leadership succession but faced opposition from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates and other minority shareholders. Support from the National Pension Service was crucial to ensure shareholder approval.

The Seoul Central District Court said Thursday that Moon Hyung-pyo, the former health chief who oversaw the National Pension Service, was sentenced to 2 years in prison. He was found guilty of abusing power to sway the pension fund’s vote on the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.

The ruling is among the first on key players in the corruption scandals that ensnared the country’s ousted president and Samsung’s heir.

This story has been corrected to show name of hedge fund was Elliott Associates, not Elliott Management.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company