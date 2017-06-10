Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Report: Opel CEO to step down once sale to PSA completed

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Christophe Ena

BERLIN (AP) — The chief executive of German automaker Opel reportedly plans to step down from his post once the General Motors subsidiary’s sale to PSA Peugeot-Citroen has been completed.

German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports that Karl-Thomas Neumann intends to inform Opel’s board of directors at its next meeting on June 22.

Opel spokesman Michael Goentgens declined Saturday to comment on what he called “speculation.”

General Motors announced in March that it would sell Opel and British brand Vauxhall to PSA of France in a deal worth 2.2 billion euros ($2.46 billion).

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company