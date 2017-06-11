Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

New York Times sources say Uber discussing leave for CEO

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times and other media are reporting that Uber’s board is considering placing the CEO of the ride-hailing company on leave.

The Times says three people with knowledge of the matter have confirmed that the board is meeting Sunday to consider recommendations from a law firm hired to review its corporate culture. The newspaper says its sources requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak for Uber.

Uber has been rocked by accusations that its management under CEO Travis Kalanick has allowed harassment, discrimination and bullying.

Calls and emails to Uber spokesmen weren’t immediately returned.

Uber fired 20 employees earlier this month for harassment problems. It has hired the law firm of former Attorney General Eric Holder to recommend changes.

Reuters reported the board meeting earlier.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company