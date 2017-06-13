Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Trump says heath care dropouts sign that Democrats 'gave up'

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the continued decline in the number of health care subscribers is a sign that the “obstructionist Democrats gave up.”

Trump tweeted Tuesday, “2 million more people just dropped out of ObamaCare. It is in a death spiral. Obstructionist Democrats gave up, have no answer = resist!”

About 16 percent of consumers who signed up for coverage this year through health insurance markets had canceled by early spring, continuing a trend also reflected during the Obama years.

Figures released from the Health and Human Services Department on Monday show that 10.3 million people were signed up and paying their premiums as of March 15. That’s 1.9 million fewer than the 12.2 million who initially signed up during open enrollment season, which ended Jan. 31.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company