Trump to tout apprenticeships as way to fill jobs gap

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be touring a technical school in Wisconsin Tuesday as part of his push to boost jobs by increasing apprenticeships.

Trump says the learn-and-earn arrangements are going to be “a big, big factor” in his effort to add jobs that employers are having trouble filling. The idea is for students to work at paid internships while they go to school, sometimes with companies footing the bill. The Labor Department says nine in 10 apprentices who complete their programs find jobs.

There’s evidence of bipartisanship at least for the idea of apprenticeships. President Barack Obama called for more in his 2014 State of the Union address. And this year’s budget passed with about $90 million for apprenticeships. Trump proposes keeping that funding but cutting other worker training programs.

