Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

IMF urges China to speed up action on mounting debt

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has urged China to speed up reforms meant to slow surging growth of debt that is fueling concern about the stability of its financial system.

The IMF’s first deputy managing director, David Lipton, said Tuesday after meeting Chinese officials the reform process must accelerate to avoid a “sharp adjustment” in the slowing economy.

China faces mounting warnings that its rapidly rising debt load since the 2008 financial crisis could depress economic growth or threaten the health of banks. The Moody’s ratings agency cut China’s credit rating on May 25, citing rising debt risks.

Lipton said the IMF believes Beijing also needs to move faster in encouraging expansion of domestic consumption instead of trade and investment and to increase the role of market forces.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company