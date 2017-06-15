Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Macron woos tech world, pledges French 'startup nation'

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is shaking hands with robots and encouraging entrepreneurs as he unveils his strategy to transform the country from a land resting on the laurels of its past into a “startup nation.”

It won’t be an easy transition, but it’s a pillar of Macron’s vision for reinvigorating the world’s sixth-largest economy.

Macron is laying out his plans Thursday at a Paris gadget show called Vivatech, where he chatted with a robot in English and is meeting entrepreneurs whose startups measure pollution neighborhood-by-neighborhood or use artificial intelligence to predict which buses or subway trains have available seats.

His strategy includes special visas to attract innovative brains from other countries, and reducing French labor protections to encourage investment, which worries unions and traditional workers.

While he wants tech investment he also wants to pressure online giants like Google to pay taxes in countries where they make money.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company