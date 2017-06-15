Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Nike to slash 1,400 jobs, cut sneaker styles in shakeup

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Richard Drew

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike wants to be more nimble on its feet and sell more shoes directly to customers online as part of a restructuring in which it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs and reduce the number of sneaker styles it offers by a quarter.

The company announced several changes to its business structure Thursday, saying the moves will help it offer more products to customers faster.

Nike, which is based in Beaverton, Oregon, says the jobs cuts represent about 2 percent of its 70,000 employees around the world.

It also says a main focus will be the 12 key cities in 10 countries that it expects to represent more than 80 percent of its projected growth through 2020.

Shares of Nike Inc. fell more than 2 percent to $53.35 on Thursday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company