Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Power outage hits Brussels airport, causing many delays

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BRUSSELS (AP) — A power outage has hit Brussels airport that is expected to delay planes throughout the day.

Florence Muls of Brussels airport says the outage hit at 5 a.m. (0400 GMT; 11 p.m. EDT) Thursday and specifically affected the luggage and air conditioning systems. Hundreds of passengers were left outside the terminal at dawn and were allowed inside around two hours later.

All systems were back to normal by midmorning but by then the backup was such that it would affect schedules for the rest of the day.

Despite the delays, the airport warned passengers to show up on time. The airport said incoming flights shouldn’t be affected.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company