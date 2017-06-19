Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Amazon's Whole Foods deal set to quicken grocery evolution

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

NEW YORK (AP) — Grocers trying to compete with the threat of a combined Amazon and Whole Foods will have to make changes.

They’ll need to make their stores more appealing, leverage their locations to offer delivery and do a better job of collecting shopper data.

They may also need to seek innovative partners of their own.

Amazon’s planned $13.7 billion acquisition of the organic and natural foods grocer signals a massive bet that people will opt more for the convenience of online orders and delivery or in-store pickup.

It’s not yet clear what specific changes are in store at either Amazon or Whole Foods, since the two companies are saying little about their plans.

But even before the deal was announced, grocers were scrambling to adapt to shifting habits.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company