Amazon's Whole Foods deal set to quicken grocery evolution



AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

NEW YORK (AP) — Grocers trying to compete with the threat of a combined Amazon and Whole Foods will have to make changes.

They’ll need to make their stores more appealing, leverage their locations to offer delivery and do a better job of collecting shopper data.

They may also need to seek innovative partners of their own.

Amazon’s planned $13.7 billion acquisition of the organic and natural foods grocer signals a massive bet that people will opt more for the convenience of online orders and delivery or in-store pickup.

It’s not yet clear what specific changes are in store at either Amazon or Whole Foods, since the two companies are saying little about their plans.

But even before the deal was announced, grocers were scrambling to adapt to shifting habits.

Comments

comments