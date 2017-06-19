Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Germany: no punishment for UK, but EU exit good for no one

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BERLIN (AP) — A senior German official is stressing that the European Union doesn’t want to punish Britain for leaving, but says its departure will not be good for the U.K. or the rest of the EU.

Formal Brexit negotiations begin Monday, nearly a year after Britons voted to leave.

Germany’s deputy foreign minister, Michael Roth, told RBB Inforadio that “we must of course protect our interests as the EU 27 but naturally we also don’t want to punish Britain.”

Roth said that “Brexit is a very, very difficult operation” and there’s only a bit over a year to negotiate it. He added: “Brexit won’t make anything better, but it will make a lot of things more difficult. And we want to try to solve the difficult things as well as possible.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company