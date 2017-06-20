Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
APNewsBreak: Study: Seattle minimum wage hasn't cut jobs

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
SEATTLE (AP) — A new study says Seattle’s $15-an-hour minimum wage law has boosted pay for restaurant workers without costing jobs.

The report, from the University of California at Berkeley, is certain to add to the debate as activists around the country push for increases in local, state and federal minimum wages.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press before its official release, focused on food service jobs, which some critics said could be disproportionately affected if increased wages forced restaurants to cut workers’ hours.

Author Michael Reich says that hasn’t been the case.

Last year, University of Washington researchers found mixed results for the Seattle law, which phases in an increase to $15 an hour by 2021.

They said the law appeared to have slightly reduced the employment rate of low-wage workers even as it boosted pay.

