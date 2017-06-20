Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Trump nominates Republican Marvin Kaplan to NLRB

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a Republican attorney to the government’s board of referees between unions and businesses.

The president has named Marvin Kaplan to a vacant seat on the five-member National Labor Relations Board, giving Republicans and Democrats two seats each. A fifth remains empty, but Trump is expected to fill it with another Republican. That would give the GOP a majority for the first time since 2007. The board granted labor big victories during the Democratic era, such as easing the way for contractors to organize.

Kaplan currently is counsel at the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. Previously, he worked for House Republicans on the education and oversight committees.

