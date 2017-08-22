Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Report: Iran says Twitter ready to talk on unblocking site

Posted On Tue. Aug 22nd, 2017
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s new telecommunications minister says Twitter is ready to talk about unblocking access to the microblogging site.

The state-owned IRAN newspaper quoted Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on Tuesday as saying Twitter has “officially announced readiness to talk with Iran for resolving the problems.”

San Francisco-based Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran blocked the site, along with Facebook and YouTube, after mass protests and violence over the 2009 re-election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, headed by current President Hassan Rouhani, officially is in charge of blocking websites. That council is overseen by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ahmadinejad, Rouhani and Khamenei all have Twitter accounts administered on their behalf. Others in Iran use virtual private networks to subvert the ban.

