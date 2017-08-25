Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Britain to test part-driverless platoons of trucks

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Britain is set to conduct road trials of self-driving trucks, involving a “platoon” of vehicles controlled by a driver in the front.

The Department for Transport said Friday that up to three trucks will travel in convoy, connected by Wi-Fi and with braking and acceleration controlled by the lead vehicle.

Officials say the formation saves fuel and reduces carbon emissions, because the lead truck pushes air out of the way, making the others more efficient.

Similar trials have been conducted in Europe and the United States. But critics say driverless trucks are unsuited to Britain’s often narrow and winding roads.

Automobile Association President Edmund King says “platooning may work on the miles of deserted freeways in Arizona or Nevada, but this is not America.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company