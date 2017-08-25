Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Bus drives off a pier in southern Russia, killing 12 workers

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators say a bus with construction workers has driven off a pier in southern Russia, killing 12 and leaving three others missing.

The Investigative Committee says the bus had been carrying workers who were building a pier for an oil company on the Black Sea coast not far from Crimea. The Emergency Situations Ministry said 20 people have been rescued, and scuba divers are searching the waters for three missing men.

Investigators didn’t immediately give a cause for why the bus drove off the pier Friday morning.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company