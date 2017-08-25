Bus drives off a pier in southern Russia, killing 12 workers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators say a bus with construction workers has driven off a pier in southern Russia, killing 12 and leaving three others missing.

The Investigative Committee says the bus had been carrying workers who were building a pier for an oil company on the Black Sea coast not far from Crimea. The Emergency Situations Ministry said 20 people have been rescued, and scuba divers are searching the waters for three missing men.

Investigators didn’t immediately give a cause for why the bus drove off the pier Friday morning.

