Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Draghi urges cooperation to combat anti-globalization

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says the global economy is strengthening but warns that countries must work together to resist a growing backlash against open trade.

Draghi is telling an annual conference of central bankers that multi-lateral cooperation is crucial to reassuring workers who worry that free trade puts their jobs at risk. He says advanced economies must work to ensure that an open global economy preserves fairness, safety and equity for workers.

Draghi did not address economic conditions in his prepared remarks. Some investors had expected him to send some signal about when the ECB will begin scaling back its monthly bond purchases, which have been intended to keep borrowing rates low. The ECB is expected to take up this question when its policymakers meet next month.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company