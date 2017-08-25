Indian IT company Infosys co-founder Nilekani rejoins as CEO

NEW DELHI (AP) — The India-based outsourcing and information technology giant Infosys has appointed Nandan Nilekani, one of company’s co-founders, as its non-executive chairman.

Nilekani’s return to the company follows the resignation last week of the company’s CEO Vishal Sikka following differences with some founders.

Nilekani told investors Friday that he would focus on bringing stability and ensuring there are no discordant voices at the country’s second-largest IT firm.

He assured investors that he would take the company forward, deal with its challenges and would stay as long as necessary.

Last month, Infosys announced that it would hire 2,000 workers over the next four years for a technology hub in North Carolina, the second of four planned in the U.S.

