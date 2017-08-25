Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Iran media report Apple shuts down Iranian apps

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that Apple Inc. has removed all Iranian mobile apps from its App Store.

In reaction to Apple’s decision, Telecommunication Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said Apple should respect its Iranian consumers.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jahromi tweeted: “11% of Iran’s mobile phone market share is owned by Apple. Giving respect to consumer rights is a principle today which Apple has not followed. We will follow up the cutting of the apps legally.”

Apple is not officially in Iran or any other Persian Gulf countries, but many Iranians purchase its products from stores inside Iran.

