The Latest: Samsung heir sentenced to 5 years prison

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the bribery case involving the heir to the Samsung empire (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A South Korean court has sentenced the billionaire Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to five years in prison after finding him guilty of offering bribes to the country’s former president and other crimes.

It said Lee was also guilty of embezzlement, hiding assets overseas, concealing profit from criminal acts and perjury.

The court said Lee hoped bribes for Park Geun-hye at the time she was president and her close friend Choi Soon-sil would secure government support for a merger that strengthened Lee’s control over the Samsung empire and its flagship Samsung Electronics at a crucial time.

Park and Choi also have trials underway.

3:20 p.m.

A South Korean court has found billionaire Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong guilty of bribery, embezzlement, hiding assets overseas, concealing profit from criminal acts and perjury.

The court is reading out verdicts for several accused before announcing sentences.

Revelations of Lee’s attempt to bribe South Korea’s president to further his business ambitions fed public anger that led to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as the country’s leader.

1:30 p.m.

A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea’s president.

Prosecutors have sought a 12-year prison term for the 49-year-old Lee Jae-yong

Lee, princeling of South Korea’s richest family and its biggest company, is accused of offering $38 million in bribes to four entities controlled by a friend of Park in exchange for government help with a merger that strengthened Lee’s control over Samsung at a crucial time.

Park, who was embroiled in a tumultuous series of scandals, was removed from office in March and is being tried separately. Her friend Choi Soon-sil also is on trial.

Lee has denied the allegations against him.

