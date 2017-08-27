Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
AP Sources: Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to lead Uber

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — Two people briefed on the matter say Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been named CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc.

The people say Uber’s board voted to pick him Sunday after three days of meetings. They didn’t want to be identified because no official announcement has been made.

Khosrowshahi has been CEO of Expedia since August of 2015. The company’s website says it has grown to become one of the largest online travel companies in the world under his leadership.

He’ll replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick and faces the difficult task of changing Uber’s culture that has included sexual harassment and allegations of deceit and corporate espionage.

