GE CEO Immelt out of running to lead challenged Uber

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt has taken himself out of the running to lead Uber as the ride-hailing giant seeks to overcome its ethical scandals and turn itself into a profitable business.

Immelt announced Sunday on Twitter: “I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber.” He added that he has “immense respect” for the company and its founders.

Uber’s fractured eight-member board has been meeting this weekend to find a new leader. Immelt was among the finalists for job.

The company has been plagued much of the year by high-profile missteps, including allegations of espionage and deceit, and revelations of rampant sexual harassment and bullying among employees.

