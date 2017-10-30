American drops 1 more vestige of TWA, closing St. Louis pilot base

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is closing its pilot base in St. Louis, one more disappearing vestige of the carrier’s takeover of once-proud TWA nearly two decades ago.

American announced Monday that starting next September the 180 pilots based in St. Louis will have to move or commute to assignments — not unusual in the airline business — if they want to keep their jobs.

The move comes as American retires TWA’s old MD-80 planes and replaces them with Boeing 737s.

TWA was an iconic name in aviation, but after years of decline it went into bankruptcy protection. That’s when Fort Worth-based American bought it in 2001.

TWA had 2,300 pilots at the time. American says 1,000 remain; many of the others hit retirement age.

