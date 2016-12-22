'Doonesbury' creator designs poster for New York event

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: Off

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau (troo-DOH’) has once again designed the poster for the annual winter carnival in his childhood hometown in New York.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of such characters as Mike Doonesbury, Zonker and Uncle Duke has designed the poster for the 2017 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival , which runs from Feb. 3 through Feb. 12.

This year’s theme is “Adirondack Wildlife.” Trudeau’s illustration depicts Zonker in a canoe with the silhouette of a bear looming over him against a backdrop of a mountain scene with birds in flight and a moose.

Trudeau, who was raised in the village of Saranac Lake, has designed the posters since 2012 to benefit the organization that runs the carnival. He also has created the event’s button design since 1981.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company