Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old man with killing a former reality-TV contestant who vanished after a party last weekend and was found buried in a backyard.

The district attorney’s office says Jackie Jerome Rogers is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on one count of murder in a complaint that includes a special allegation that he used a hammer during the crime.

Prosecutors will ask that bail be set at $2 million during the proceeding in suburban Inglewood.

Rogers is accused of fatally beating 36-year-old Lisa Marie Naegle on Dec. 18.

Naegle was a registered nurse and a nursing teacher at West Los Angeles College. In 2010 she was a contestant on the E! network show “Bridalplasty,” competing for a dream wedding and plastic surgery.

