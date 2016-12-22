REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at Trump inauguration

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Kim Raff

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The church announced on its website Thursday that the 360-member volunteer choir will sing at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20.

The group has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

The choir’s president Ron Jarrett says the group is “honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.” Trump had trouble during the Republican primary campaign winning over Mormon voters, who voiced skepticism about his candidacy.

The Beach Boys also confirmed Thursday that they’ve been asked to perform at the inauguration. A spokesman said the group, which has a busy January schedule, has not decided yet.

Earlier this month, Trump’s inaugural committee announced that “America’s Got Talent” star Jackie Evancho will be singing the national anthem at the ceremony.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company