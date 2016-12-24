AP Photos: Creating the world in shadows in Milan

Posted On Sat. Dec 24th, 2016
AP Photo
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

MILAN (AP) — Shadows are not just something fleeting for the dancers of the American company Catapult as they perform in Italy this Christmas.

They create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theater. Shifting live silhouettes are the performance. Dancers create animals, flowers, trains and even a Western-style saloon.

The Catapult dance company was created in 2008 by Adam Battelstein, who spent 19 years as a dancer, choreographer and creative director of the Pilobolus Dance Theater. Catapult gained popularity followings its appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2013.

The company is touring Italy for the second time, with performances running through mid-January.

