Previous Story
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68
Posted On Sat. Dec 24th, 2016
Comment: Off
LONDON (AP) — Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at age 68. His manager, Simon Porter, and Parfitt’s family said in a statement that Parfitt died in a hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday from a severe infection. The statement said Parfitt had been hospitalized there since Thursday due to complications from an earlier shoulder injury stemming from a fall. He had also suffered a heart attack earlier this year. Porter said Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay and four children.
LONDON (AP) — Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at age 68.
His manager, Simon Porter, and Parfitt’s family said in a statement that Parfitt died in a hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday from a severe infection.
The statement said Parfitt had been hospitalized there since Thursday due to complications from an earlier shoulder injury stemming from a fall. He had also suffered a heart attack earlier this year.
Porter said Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay and four children.