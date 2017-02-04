REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

DGA Awards next whirl in 'La La Land's” dance to the Oscars

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — On the heels of last weekend’s Producers Guild win, the candy-colored musical “La La Land” continues its dance to Oscar gold Saturday night at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Writer and director Damien Chazelle is expected to waltz away with the feature film directing award, which would be a strong indicator that he’ll be given the same prize at the Oscars on Feb. 26.

If Chazelle wins, the 32-year-old will be the youngest ever to earn the distinction. Chazelle is up against some fellow first time nominees, including Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight,” Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester by the Sea,” Garth Davis for “Lion,” and Denis Villeneueve for “Arrival.” All but Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.

Awards will be presented in a non-televised ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company