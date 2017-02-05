REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'La La Land' continues dance to the Oscars with DGA win

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle has waltzed off with the top honor at the Directors Guild of America Awards held Saturday in Beverly Hills.

At 32-years-old, Chazelle, a first-time nominee, is the youngest ever recipient of the prize. The DGA win is the next step on the path to the Oscars. Only seven times has the DGA winner not gone on to win the directing prize at the Academy Awards.

Chazelle said, “I’m a movie maker because I’m a movie lover.”

Chazelle was up against Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight,” Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester by the Sea,” Garth Davis for “Lion,” and Denis Villeneueve for “Arrival.” All but Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company