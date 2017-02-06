REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Oscar nominees feted at annual film academy luncheon

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Octavia Spencer, Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali have a lunch date with the film academy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is holding its annual Oscar nominees luncheon Monday, welcoming more than 165 of the year’s Oscar nominees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The private, untelevised event is traditionally a warm and friendly affair, with nothing on the agenda other than celebratory mingling and posing for a group photo.

Show producers are expected to toast the nominees and offer tips for lively acceptance speeches.

The 89th Academy Awards will be presented Feb. 26 at Hollywood & Highland’s Dolby Theatre and broadcast live on ABC.

