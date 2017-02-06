Woman captive for decade hopes new TV role helps the missing

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman who escaped a home where she and two others were held captive for a decade is joining a Cleveland television station to bring attention to other missing-persons cases in a daily segment.

Amanda Berry says she hopes the features on WJW-TV (http://bit.ly/2kF65UT ) help locate missing people and provide hope for those searching for them.

The segments will air on news broadcasts throughout the day. Berry will discuss a different missing-person case each day and talk about how viewers can help families of the missing and investigators searching for them.

Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight were abused by Ariel Castro before escaping his shuttered home in 2013. Berry also gave birth to Castro’s daughter.

Castro hanged himself in his cell after he was sentenced to life in prison.

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

