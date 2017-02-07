Jewels go missing at Spanish film awards ceremony

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they are investigating the disappearance of jewels worth some 30,000 euros ($32,000) from a hotel room used during the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards ceremony last weekend.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday police were checking the hotel’s closed-circuit security videos for evidence of what they suspected was a theft during the awards, which are Spain’s version of the Oscars.

The spokeswoman, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with police regulations, said she could not provide further information.

Spanish media reported that a ring, some earrings and cufflinks were taken from a room which was being used for storage during the televised ceremony in Madrid on Saturday night.

Culture secretary Fernando Benzo said he believed the jewels belonged to Spanish actress Barbara Lennie.

