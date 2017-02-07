Stephen King and son Owen King to team up at book convention

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
AP Photo
AP Photo/Francois Mori

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s BookExpo will feature a popular father-and-son combination: Stephen and Owen King.

Convention organizers ReedPop told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the authors will be featured at a June 1 breakfast at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. They will be promoting “Sleeping Beauties,” a novel they worked on together. Other scheduled speakers at the event, hosted by comedian-actress Whitney Cummings, are astronaut Scott Kelly, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and prize-winning authors Jesmyn Ward and Claire Messud. BookExpo, the publishing industry’s annual national convention, takes place May 31-June 2.

According to ReedPop, King has never been a featured convention speaker before, although he has attended in the past. He is part of the literary music band the Rock Bottom Remainders, which played at the 1992 gathering.

