REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Disney's Iger announces 2019 opening for Star Wars lands

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney CEO Bob Iger says the company will open its Star Wars-themed lands at California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World in 2019.

The 14-acre attractions were announced in 2015 and are under construction at the parks. Disney says the lands will include attractions and entertainment alongside aliens and droids. The attractions represent the parks’ largest single themed land expansion ever.

During the company’s earnings call Tuesday, Iger also set an opening date of May 27 for the new World of AVATAR attraction at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

The Walt Disney Company is based in Burbank, California.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company