Jack Nicholson attached to remake Oscar nom 'Toni Erdmann'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a seven year hiatus from film, Jack Nicholson is expected to return to the big screen in an English language remake of the Oscar-nominated German comedy “Toni Erdmann.” Nicholson and Kristen Wiig are attached to star according to a person close to the production who requested anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak about the project.

The trade publication Variety first reported the news Tuesday.

“Toni Erdmann,” which is up for a best foreign language Oscar this year, is about a father with a proclivity for corny pranks who tries to get his overworked grown daughter to lighten up. Writer, director and producer Maren Ade will executive produce the remake, but no director has been set.

Reps for Nicholson and Wiig did not immediately respond to request for comment.