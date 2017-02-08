REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Stephen Sondheim to receive PEN 'literary service' award

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Sondheim’s latest honor comes from literary and human rights organization PEN America.

The group announced Wednesday that the composer is this year’s recipient of the PEN/Allen Foundation Literary Service Award. Meryl Streep will present Sondheim with the award at the group’s annual literary gala April 25 at the American Museum of Natural History.

Sondheim has written music or lyrics or both for “West Side Story,” ”Sweeney Todd,” ”Into the Woods” and more.

PEN will also honor Macmillan CEO John Sargent for his advocacy of publishers’ and authors’ rights.

It’s the second straight year PEN has cited a publisher who confronted Amazon. In 2010, Amazon removed “Buy” buttons from Macmillan books, including works by Jonathan Franzen and Hilary Mantel, in a dispute over e-book prices.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company