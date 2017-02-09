Barbara Gelb, Eugene O'Neill biographer, dead at 91

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Gelb, an author and journalist who with her husband Arthur Gelb collaborated on three extensive books about playwright Eugene O’Neill, has died.

She was 91 and died Thursday in Manhattan, according to the Metropolitan Opera, where son Peter Gelb serves as general manager.

The Gelbs’ work on O’Neill extended across half a century. They published the best-selling “O’Neill” in 1962, then returned in 2000 with “O’Neill: Life With Monte Cristo” after additional materials became available. “By Women Possessed: A Life of Eugene O’Neill” came out in 2016, two years after the death of Arthur Gelb, a longtime reporter and editor for The New York Times.

Barbara Gelb also wrote for the Times. Her other credits included two books on New York City police and the play “My Gene.”

