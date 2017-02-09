Beyonce faces $20M copyright suit from YouTube star's estate

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The estate of a late New Orleans YouTube star has filed a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Beyonce over the use of his voice in her song “Formation.”

The estate of Anthony Barre, who went by the name Messy Mya on YouTube, claims in the lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court Monday that Barre’s voice is featured in the introduction to “Formation.” The complaint alleges Barre’s estate has received no payment or acknowledgment.

Barre was fatally shot in 2010.

Barre’s estate is demanding at least $20 million in damages, royalties

In addition to Beyonce, the suit names several songwriters, the video’s director and companies owned by Warner Music Group. Representatives for Beyonce and WMG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

