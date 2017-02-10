REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

NEW YORK (AP) — After saying she’d like to play President Donald Trump’s controversial adviser Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” comedienne Rosie O’Donnell has apparently changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him.

O’Donnell’s offer to play the chief strategist came after actress Melissa McCarthy’s caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “SNL” last weekend.

O’Donnell’s new Twitter picture appears to be a digitally altered picture of Bannon with her face replacing his.

O’Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O’Donnell’s looks and weight.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company