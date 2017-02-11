REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'Band of Brothers' veteran Edward Tipper dies in Colorado

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Edward Tipper, a World War II paratrooper who was portrayed in the HBO series “Band of Brothers,” has died. He was 95.

His daughter, Kerry Tipper, says he died Feb. 1 in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.

Edward Tipper was a member of Easy Company and parachuted into France as part of the June 6, 1944, Allied D-Day invasion. The company’s exploits were retold in “Band of Brothers,” based on research by historian Stephen Ambrose.

Kerry Tipper says her father was interviewed for the series and was portrayed by actor Bart Ruspoli.

A few days after the parachute drop, Edward Tripper was badly injured by a mortar shell and was hospitalized for a year. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

After the war, he taught school in Iowa and Colorado.

