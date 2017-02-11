REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tucci urges support for the arts at Berlin Film Festival

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

BERLIN (AP) — American director and actor Stanley Tucci is criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for not backing the arts and arts education.

Tucci told reporters at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday that “I can imagine if this administration has its way, they will eviscerate the arts.”

Tucci, who was talking after the premiere of his movie “Final Portrait” about the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti, said art should be an intrinsic part of life. He lamented, however, that many people don’t see art as an important part of education.

The director said “this (Trump) administration may not even see education as important” – apparently referring to the American president’s controversial appointment of Betty DeVos, a billionaire donor to the Republican party, as the new U.S. education chief.

