REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tucci's “Final Portrait” depicts Giacometti's struggles

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

BERLIN (AP) — A film about the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti shows the famous sculptor and painter driven by self-doubts and anger toward the end of his life, but also depicts his sense of humor and his obsession with women.

“Final Portrait” by American director and actor Stanley Tucci was well received Saturday as it played at the Berlin International Film Festival. It is not among the 18 films vying for the festival’s top Golden Bear award.

Set in Paris in 1964, the movie follows the artist at work in his studio, but also shows his relationships, including with his wife and a favorite prostitute.

Giacometti, played by Geoffrey Rush, asks art critic James Lord, played by Armie Hammer, to pose for a portrait, and Lord gets to see the artist’s eccentric behavior.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company