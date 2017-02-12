Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:

Best new artist: Chance the Rapper.

Best pop vocal album: “25,” Adele.

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson.

Best pop duo or group performance: “Stressed out,” twenty one pilots.

Best dance/electronic album: “Skin,” Flume.

Best rock album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant.

Best alternative music album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie.

Best R&B album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway.

Best country album: “A Sailor’s Guider to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson.

Best jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter.

Best jazz instrumental album: “Country for Old Men,” John Scofield.

