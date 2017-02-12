Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday: Film – “La La Land” British Film – “I, Daniel Blake” Director – Damien Chazelle Actor – Casey Affleck Actress – Emma Stone Supporting Actor – Dev Patel Supporting Actress – Viola Davis Rising Star – Tom Holland British Debut – “Under the Shadow” Original Screenplay – Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” Adapted Screenplay – Luke Davies, “Lion” Film Not in the English Language – “Son of Saul” Music – Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land” Cinematography – Linus Sandgren, “La La Land” Editing – John Gilbert, “Hacksaw Ridge” Production Design – Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Costume Design – Madeleine Fontaine, “Jackie” Sound – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, “Arrival” Visual Effects – “The Jungle Book” Makeup and Hair – J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, “Florence Foster Jenkins” Animated Feature – “Kubo and the Two Strings” Short Film – “Home” Short Animation – “A Love Story” Documentary – “The 13th” Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema – Curzon Academy Fellowship – Mel Brooks

Comments

comments