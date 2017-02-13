REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter’s wife, Hannah, says they are expecting their first child together, a girl.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit star made the announcement Monday in an essay on her husband’s Player’s Tribune website. The announcement includes a photo of the 42-year-old Yankees legend holding a bouquet of pink balloons.

She says Derek already has a name picked out, but she’s not settled on it yet. Hannah Jeter writes: “Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

The 26-year-old says they want her “kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible,” because “they’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation.”

Jeter and the former Hannah Davis married in July.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company