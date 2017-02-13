Faking it: Jake Tapper writing debut novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Tapper is working on a book that you could call fake news: It’s his debut novel. The CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent has a thriller scheduled to come out in the summer of 2018, Little, Brown and Company told The Associated Press on Monday. The novel is called “The Hellfire Club” and it takes place in a world that well predates the Trump administration – Washington, D.C., in 1954. The story centers on Rep. Charles Marder, a young congressman from New York, and his zoologist wife Margaret. “Amid the swirl of glamorous and powerful political leaders and deal makers, a mysterious fatal car accident thrusts Charlie and Margaret into an underworld of secret deals, secret societies, and a plot that could change the course of history,” according to Little, Brown. Tapper said in a statement that “The Hellfire Club” would feature such historical figures as President Dwight Eisenhower, Sen. Joe McCarthy and then-Vice President Richard Nixon. “Being able to combine Washington intrigue with this fascinating time period and the larger-than-life characters who come with it – the Kennedys, McCarthy, Nixon, Ike – has been a thrill,” he said. Tapper’s previous books include the nonfiction works “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor” and “Down & Dirty: The Plot to Steal the Presidency.” Known for his persistent questioning of Donald Trump and administration officials, he somehow found enough free time to essentially finish the novel and won’t need any time off from his regular job. Financial terms for “The Hellfire Club” weren’t disclosed. Tapper was represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose clients include some of the top names in contemporary Washington, from former President Barack Obama to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

