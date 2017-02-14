Mexican disarmament expert's Nobel medal heads to auction

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/JENS O. KVALE

NEW YORK (AP) — A Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded in 1982 to a Mexican diplomat and nuclear disarmament expert will be auctioned in April.

Christie’s in New York made the announcement on Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of the signing of a treaty that created a nuclear-free zone in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The driving force behind the treaty was the late Alfonso Garcia Robles (ROHB’-lehs). He was a foreign minister and ambassador before becoming Mexico’s permanent representative to the United Nations Committee on Disarmament.

Christie’s specialist Becky MacGuire says the 18-carat gold medal, being offered by Garcia Robles’ family, is a “tangible symbol of mankind’s struggle for peace.”

The presale estimate is $400,000 to $600,000.

It will be part of an April 28 auction of rare decorative arts and objects of cultural significance.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company