Rachel Lindsay named ABC's first black “Bachelorette”

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC has named a black woman as its “Bachelorette” for the first time in the show’s history.

Rachel Lindsay will lead the 13th season of “The Bachelor” spinoff. The announcement came Monday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The news is somewhat of a spoiler for fans of the ongoing season of “The Bachelor.” The 31-year-old attorney from Texas has yet to be eliminated from the dating show, where she is competing for the affections of Nick Viall. Nevertheless, Lindsay told Kimmel on Monday that she’s ready to find love and a husband. She also encouraged the audience to send any interested suitors to apply for the show.

“The Bachelorette” begins airing on ABC in May.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company