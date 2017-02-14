TCM Classic Film Fest celebrates Poitier, Fisher, Reynolds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Turner Classic Movies is recognizing Sidney Poitier, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at its eighth annual TCM Classic Film Festival .

The Los Angeles event opens April 6 with a 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night.”

Festival organizers say Poitier, the star of the film, will appear at the screening along with producer Walter Mirisch, director Norman Jewison, actress Lee Grant and composer Quincy Jones.

The festival will celebrate Reynolds with a screening of “Singin’ in the Rain,” and Fisher with a look at “Postcards From the Edge.”

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, and Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, will host discussions after the screenings.

Other films showing during the four-day festival include “The Graduate,” ”Saturday Night Fever” and Mel Brooks’ “High Anxiety.”

